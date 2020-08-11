Google Contacts received emergency update

Anyone using Google’s Pixel line phones is beginning to be rewarded with good news, especially for emergency calls, something that demands a certain attention from those who are doing it and, especially, from those who are receiving it, since it indicates that something atypical is happening.

The Google Contacts app is receiving an update that allows highlighting the saved contact in order to be used in an emergency, preventing random people from being disturbed in an emergency or even to not frighten a specific relative who does not have health that allow you to handle bad news well over the phone.

Whoever uses the cell phone in a more complete way, mainly in relation to the real activity, which is to make calls, knows that each manufacturer offers a unique way to contact a friend or relative in case of emergency, as well as to call public agencies. specifics.

However, none was concerned with creating any symbol or other type of prominence to differentiate this contact from the others. With that in mind, Google decided to add the red asterisk sign in conjunction with the message “Emergency contact” for easy identification.



The option is directly linked to Google’s security feature, being necessary to activate manually, needing to follow the steps: when pressing the power button, select the emergency option, entering “Display emergency information”, just go to “Open Security Folks”.

In the emergency contact area, just add the desired number and save the changes to be able to view the recent change. It is worth remembering, again, that this outstanding feature, for now, is only available for the Pixel line devices.



