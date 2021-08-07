Google Considered Buying Epic Games to Curb Competition

Google: A document related to the court battle between Google and Epic Games, released this Thursday (5), states that the search giant has even considered buying part of the developer or even all of it. It is supposed that, with this, it would try to stop the competition that the publisher would represent to the app store of its operating system, Android, in the area of ​​selling apps.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, commented on the case on his Twitter profile and says such moves were unknown to the company he runs. He also says that restrictive orders, imposed in court until then, prevented advance knowledge of the facts.

In fact, in its action against big tech, Epic Games claims to have been threatened after revealing its plans to offer Fortnite outside of Google Play and gives details about the scenario.

“Google has gone so far as to share its monopoly-generated profits with business partners to secure its agreement to eliminate competition; it has developed a series of internal projects to deal with the ‘contagion’ it has realized from Epic’s efforts and from others to offer alternatives to competitive consumers and developers; and it even contemplated buying part or all of Epic to quell this threat,” highlights an excerpt of the process.

Internal conversations remain confidential, as well as the period in which they would have occurred. In any case, Epic Games defends that it has not received any contact indicating the possibility of offers or whether there would be a deadline to position itself in the face of any negotiations.

Monopoly protection?

Also according to the document, a Google manager would have offered Epic Games a “special” deal to distribute Fortnite through Google Play. Furthermore, it allegedly justified the proposal as an option for the company not to go through the “terrible” experience of facing the barriers imposed on creators who wish to use alternative channels.

“Google understands that the numerous barriers it erects to direct download have the effect of protecting its application distribution monopoly and limiting the capacity of developers,” Epic points out in its complaint, citing even big tech professionals they would recognize that this was the giant’s purpose.

The defendant denies the allegations, saying her “consistent” and “fair” policies are aimed at protecting users and the platform. “We will continue to defend against these claims without merit,” warns Google.