Google confirms the launch of Stadia on iOS

Google celebrates the first anniversary of its streaming video game service by ensuring that it is working on a web app to reach iOS.

Google has celebrated this Thursday the first anniversary of its great commitment to the video game through streaming, Google Stadia, and it has done so by confirming the development of a web application that will allow its service to run on iOS devices and iPad OS. Like Amazon with Luna or Nvidia with GeForce Now, Stadia will come to iPhone and iPad without going through Apple’s App Store, whose policies prevent the commercialization of these solutions from its digital store.

The Mointain View company is currently working on this web application that, if everything progresses as estimated, will have to be used through the native web browser of iOS devices, Safari, which will be able to guarantee a smooth operation of all currently available games. in your catalog. It is unknown, however, if that experience may vary in terms of image quality compared to if it were done in a native app.

Customers have wielded their differences before the solutions that go through a web browser due to the battery consumption that this implies and the difficulties that it entails when you cannot play in full screen. Not surprisingly, it remains to be seen how Google proceeds to offer a satisfactory user experience with Stadia on both iPhone and iPad (iPad OS).

More news and promotions for Google Stadia

On the other hand, on the occasion of this first anniversary of Google Stadia, the North American firm has confirmed a new promotion of the Premiere Edition pack for those who reserve Cyberpunk 2077 in its version of Stadia, which includes both the Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra unit to play on a television.

Finally, Destiny 2: New Light is now available totally free to all Stadia Pro players, while Hitman 3 will be the first Stadia game to implement the long-awaited State Share feature; that is to say, the option to jump directly to the content that the players see on the screen in streaming. It will be available in January 2021.



