Google confirms release date for Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5 and 4a 5G

Year after year, Google has presented photography fans on smartphones with its super competent Pixel. This year, we have strong competitors in this category, such as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and, probably, the iPhone 12 (to be launched).

In this sense, the Pixel 5 will have the mission of continuing to make a difference in the camera category, without bringing amazing hardware specifications, like other Android competitors.

This ability to take better advantage of more discrete hardware is due to the very optimized software present on the device. We can see these differences in the cameras of the most recent flagships from Samsung and Xiaomi, which have used the same sensor as the main camera, and even so, present disparities in image capture.

The Pixel 4a 5G is the Pixel 4a ever, but compatible with 5G networks. The device will be an excellent smartphone option at an affordable price in countries where the latest generation mobile networks are already operating.

New Google products coming around

In addition to the new smartphones, Google will launch a new Chromecast, which could be the second version of the Ultra model, compatible with 4K streaming. According to the latest rumors, the device will bring major updates over the previous generation, in addition to a fully functional remote control.

As for the company’s new smart speaker, we have no clue as to which model will be updated, or whether a completely new model will be presented. We’re still looking forward to new features from the Google Assistant.



