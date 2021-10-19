Google combines paid memberships with ‘Pixel Pass’

The new Pixel Pass subscription, announced for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices, gives you access to all services for a single fee.

Google has increased its paid membership options considerably in recent years. While we did not see any paid service other than G Suite before, we have seen many subscriptions in the last two years. All paid memberships such as YouTube Premium and Google One are now combined under the umbrella of Pixel Pass. This subscription system is currently only available for Google Pixel phones.

Pixel Pass will bring all subscriptions to Pixel phones

If you purchase this membership for your Pixel phone, you also get 200GB of Google One space along with all paid services. The only privilege you can’t have with the Pixel Pass Bundle is Google Fi, and you can have it by paying another $5. All Pass content except Google Fi costs $45 for the Pixel 6 and $55 for the Pixel 6 Pro.

In addition to the paid memberships, another 1 year warranty is defined for your device. In other words, you get an additional warranty for your device by including this fee. This explains the $10 price difference for the Pixel 6 Pro.

