Google Cloud will store 20 TB of space observatory catches

The Chilean observatory Vera C. Rubin will use Google Cloud to store 20 TB of images, data and other captures from space. An agreement between the company and the institution ensured three years of support for storing the Interim Data Facility (IDF) information on the giant’s servers, accelerating the process of scientific dissemination and expanding the horizons of space observation.

Once it starts, the protection and storage of the observatory’s data will no longer be the institution’s responsibility and will be under the domain of Google’s cloud servers. For scientists, this makes room for thousands of telescope captures, document storage and allows quick contact with the scientific community.

In addition to guaranteeing space for the expansion of research, the institution hopes to eternalize the content for future generations in its project Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). In the program, images will be gathered from the Simonyi Survey telescope, added to the LSST’s powerful cameras, to catalog space objects with less concern for storage.

In this project, a thousand images of the sky will be captured and stored overnight for the next ten years. And even if the agreement is only valid for three years, there is a chance that it will be extended to the end of the project, to ensure the integrity of the research and rapid communication between community agents.

In another feat produced by the union of space research and artificial intelligence, Google Cloud vice president Mike Daniels revealed in a publication that Caltech researchers were able to identify a new comet with the help of AI this year.

In August, Dmitry Duev, a researcher in the astronomy department at Caltech, started a pilot program using Google Cloud technology to identify space objects inside the Palomar Observatory in California. After using a machine learning model, Google Cloud started to point to comets with 99% accuracy, and on October 7 it identified the C / 2020 T2, the first comet discovered by artificial intelligence.



