Google Cloud will offer satellite internet Starlink

Google Cloud: Google said on Thursday (13) that its cloud service, Google Cloud, has won an agreement and will start offering network and internet resources from SpaceX, a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk. Services are provided through Starlink satellites. The goal is to ensure faster internet service for users and businesses.

According to Google’s head of global networking, Bikash Koley, combining a cloud with secure and universal connectivity should yield a powerful result. “They chose us because of the quality of distribution and the reach of our network,” he says. With the SpaceX service, devices using Google Cloud “communicate” with satellites and, from there, the Starlink network connects to Google data centers.

According to a source who declined to reveal his identity, Google’s partnership with SpaceX is expected to last seven years. Apparently, the service should start in the second half of this year.

Competition

The partnership is a big step for big tech, which was lagging behind compared to competitors Amazon and Microsoft – which also closed deals with SpaceX last year. The new business is expected to expand the service, as Google Cloud generated only 7% of Google revenue in the first quarter of 2021.