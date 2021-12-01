Google Cloud reaches yet another country in South America

Google Cloud announced today (1), the start of operation in the capital of Chile, Santiago. It joins São Paulo, which received the infrastructure in 2017. The venture will allow organizations to benefit from the potential of cloud technology, offering services such as BigQuery, Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner and the Cloud Bigtable.

The novelty has three areas made up of sets of computational resources and five submarine cables. The new operation will help Brazilian companies as a second option in Latin America, allowing them to run their workloads with low latency and greater availability in Information Technology infrastructure for disaster recovery.

Access to the Global Load Balancer will also bring advantages, as the tool allows for balancing the distribution of workloads between Brazil and Chile, aiming to search for the region closest to the request, obtaining a better response.



Reproduction: Google

In June of this year, Google announced the installation of the Firmina submarine fiber optic cable, the largest in the world, from the east coast of the United States to Las Toninas, in Argentina, with landing stations at Praia Grande, in São Paulo, and in Punta Del Este, Uruguay. The forecast for the start of its operation is 2023.