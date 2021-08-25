Google Cloud Launches Qualification Program for Partners

Last week, Google Cloud announced the arrival in Latin America of the Certification Challenge, a program to boost the company’s partner ecosystem. According to the company, the initiative will offer training and qualification for professionals from Google partners through on-demand courses, workshops, classes with instructors and bootcamps.

“The advancement of cloud solutions makes it essential to train everyone involved in the process. Therefore, as we have a global strategy for developing new partnerships, we believe that this will be a very important program not only for Brazil, but for all of America Latin,” he argues.

The executive highlights that despite being aimed at the entire continent, the Certification Challenge will have weekly sessions in Portuguese, for example. The program started on Monday (23).

Partners

Called Partner Advantage, the Google Cloud partner program is two years old. The cloud computing arm of the Mountain View giant provides solutions for Brazilian companies in sectors such as services, management and technology.

Bravo says that Google Cloud bets on commercial relationships and argues that they effectively deliver financial results for customers who bet on the company’s solutions.

“According to a study commissioned by Google and carried out by IDC, for every dollar sold in a Google business in Brazil, our partners get a return of almost six dollars. In other words, we are concerned with the development and success of ours. partners”, he comments.

services

Google Cloud operates in Brazil with a trial period that offers companies a US$300 credit to run, test and deploy workloads. Interested parties can still use more than 20 free products.

Among the services offered are AI, machine learning, API management, internet of things, media, games, networking, storage, security and identity.