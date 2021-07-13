Google Cloud Job Fair: Fair Connects Students To Technology Companies

Google Cloud Job Fair: This Tuesday (13th), Google is holding the Cloud Job Fair, a 100% virtual job fair to bring together companies and university students who have completed the Associate Cloud Engineer (ACE) specialization course, made available by the company. Altogether, more than 150 students have already achieved the certificate.

The fair has 12 confirmed partner companies: Accenture, Avenue Code, BRQ, Capgemini, Deloitte, Gentrop, Hvar Consulting, IPNET Serviços, Leega Consultoria, Santo Digital, Tigabytes Somos Cloud, and Tivit. Companies will present their internship opportunities to students and, after the event, students will be able to send their resumes to the vacancies offered.

According to Marcelo Leite, Google Cloud Brazil partnership development manager, the only prerequisites to enter the selection process are to have completed the Associate Cloud Engineer, have a technology background and be enrolled in a higher education course.

“The Google Cloud Job Fair aims to connect the parties, providing connection opportunities for students and organizations. It is important to emphasize that cloud technologies are helping Brazilian companies to accelerate the digital transformation, but it is equally important that they are also a generator of opportunities,” he says.

It is noteworthy that only students who have the certificate and who are part of one of the 75 registered universities will be able to participate in the program.

next events

About similar actions for the future, Leite says that Google is concerned with ensuring that technology and innovation generate more opportunities. “We are investing in new educational programs, in partnership with higher education institutions and technical schools, to bring content about emerging technologies such as cloud computing to the curriculum of technology students across Latin America,” he says.

To check out Google’s courses, visit the website.