Google Cloud and SAP Take Companies to The Cloud in New Partnership

Google Cloud: The German company SAP SE, creator of business management software, announced, on Thursday (29), the strengthening of a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Under the agreement, the American cloud platform becomes part of the German’s RISE with SAP program, which promises its customers a holistic transformation into an Intelligent Company.

Extending the terms of an agreement signed in 2017, the two companies become cloud partners to accelerate the process of migrating customers and business processes to the new technology. The environment brings together computing services, including servers, storage, databases, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

The investment in cloud services can represent a reduction in operational costs, while the reduction of a physical infrastructure implies gains of scale. The objective of the celebrated partnership is for companies to be able to execute transformations in their business, migrate critical business systems to the cloud, and have access to the sophisticated tools of SAP and Google Cloud.

What does the partnership between SAP and Google Cloud represent?

Responsible for product engineering at SAP, executive Thomas Saueressig explains that RISE with SAP is already a globally recognized program adopted by customers “who want to accelerate the journey to becoming smart companies”. The expansion of the partnership with Google Cloud adds the powerful infrastructure of the American company, and IA and ML services to the portfolio for those seeking cloud services.

In practice, this means that RISE with SAP program solutions, such as SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, currently housed on the German company’s business technology platform (SAP BTP), will migrate to Google Cloud’s reliable and scalable infrastructure , which still offers a high-speed network.

Some pilot projects, such as Energizer Holdings Inc. and MSC Industrial Supply, already access the RISE with SAP option within the Google Cloud.