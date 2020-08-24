Google Chrome Will Warn If Your Passwords Are Safe

According to a new feature that appeared in the Chrome Canary version, Google will warn users whose passwords are not secure with its new feature. For now, it is not known when the feature will be released to all users.

Continuing to be the most popular web browser despite the unexpected rise of Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, Chrome will soon gain a new security feature, allowing users to be sure they have truly secure passwords.

The feature called Password Vulnerability Check, which is currently available in the Canary version of Google Chrome, can be used in Mac, Windows, Linux and Chrome OS versions of the browser, as you can see in the image below. When the feature is activated, all passwords are checked automatically and the user is informed.

Microsoft has begun to warn users about previously hacked passwords with a feature released for Edge in recent months. Google will start to warn users that their passwords are weak with the new feature of Chrome. Thus, Chrome will encourage users to set stronger passwords.

It is not clear when Google will roll out the Password Vulnerability Check feature to all Chrome users. However, until then, if you want to test the feature on the Canary version of Chrome, you can follow the steps below.

How to use Password Vulnerability Check in Chrome Canary?

# Step 1: Open Chrome Canary

# Step 2: Go to chrome: // flags page

# Step 3: Type ‘Passwords weakness check’ in search and search

# Step 4: Change the option that says ‘Default’ to ‘enable’

# Step 5: Restart your browser



