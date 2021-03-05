Google Chrome will receive a new update every 4 weeks

Google announced on Thursday (4) that its Chrome browser is implementing an important change: a faster cycle of updates, which should occur every four weeks, instead of six as is currently done. It is the first time that the Mountain View giant has accelerated its browser programming in more than a decade.

In a press release, the Chrome team explained that, as “we deploy biweekly security updates to improve the patch gap, it became clear that we could shorten our release cycle and deliver new features more quickly.”

Chromium corporate customers and developers

This means that, starting with Chrome 94, users will see a new version of the browser every month. However, for those corporate customers who do not want to receive updates on the new frequency, Google will offer the Extended Stable option, with updates every eight weeks. The “stable extended” version will be available to corporate administrators and Chromium incorporators.

As they need extra time to adapt the updates to their work environments, these professionals will receive important security updates every two weeks, but they “will not contain new features or all the security fixes that the four-week option will receive”.

The debut of the new four-week cycle, which will start with Chrome 94, will take place in the third quarter of this year and, if everything works as advertised, we will have a big party on March 29, 2022, when the Chrome 100 is released. Get the vaccine and get ready!