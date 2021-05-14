Google Chrome Will Be Faster on Windows, Linux and macOS

Google Chrome: Loading certain web pages on Google Chrome for computers will be considerably faster soon. According to a development document, the web giant is implementing a new cache tool for browser version 92 on Windows, Linux and macOS.

The novelty is called “back-forward cache”, or “retroactive cache”, in free translation, and is now available in the mobile version of Chrome. The tool works with the arrows available at the top left of the browser interface, which allow you to return to previously visited pages.

As Windows Latest explains, when the user returns to a page using the arrows, the site will be reloaded quickly. Chrome currently deletes data as soon as the URL is closed, which requires a full upload.

With the change, Chrome will save the cache of the previously opened page and create an almost instant display of the content. “The cached page is frozen and does not run any javascript”, explains the documentation.

According to the developers, the novelty will work both on the return arrow and forward pages in the browser.

How to use the novelty

The new cache tool may still take time to appear widely and finalized in Chrome, but it is now possible to test the retroactive cache. According to the documentation, Google will expand the reach of the novelty from version 92, but some users have already received the function through the system of flags.

If you are a Chrome user and want to test the novelty, go to chrome: // flags / and do a search for “back-forward cache”, without quotes. If the option appears, you can enable the new feature under “Enabled”.

The system also has the options to use the function only on the same site or to force the cache on all pages. In both cases, the novelty may have bugs, as it is still in development.