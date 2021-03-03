Google Chrome will allow switching profiles in new update

On Tuesday (2), Google announced a new update for its Chrome browser in a blog post. The new version will bring the possibility of creating and switching different profiles for use in the program, which will also house the respective data stored during browsing sessions. In particular, the novelty should mainly benefit users who share the same computer during everyday use.

In this context, the main user will be able to create “different spaces” for the other guests who also use the computer, allowing individual customization of themes, separation of web addresses marked as “favorites” and even password suggestions.

Once created, the new profiles are ready for use, just select them and restart the browser for the changes to take effect. Similarly, it is also possible to access the same profiles on other devices by activating the synchronization option – which also takes all stored data together.

According to the announcement, the new Google Chrome update will arrive soon, over the next few weeks, along with other new features. The company expects the feature to promote more comfort for users who share a computer on a daily basis, with better management of personal data and space for individual preferences.