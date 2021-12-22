Google Chrome: See the new browser download interface

Google Chrome will receive an update in the download interface and the new version is very similar to the one present in Microsoft Edge. According to a survey by Statista, Chrome is still the most popular browser, but it seems that it is looking for inspiration from its “younger cousin” at Microsoft.

The new build of Google Chrome doesn’t seem to have changed much the way the browser operates, but the inspiration in the download interface catches the eye. The latest stable version of the browser still has the downloads hidden in a drawer at the bottom that appears when the user starts downloading a new file.

More intuitive look

The updated interface adds an icon to the navigation bar that gives you quick access to downloaded items. Also, the icon turns blue to identify downloads in progress.

This update makes the download UI much like the replacement for Internet Explorer. MS Edge is a browser based on chromium, being essentially a Chrome adapted to the Microsoft ecosystem.

According to the Statista website, in September 2021, more than 67% of systems used Chrome, while only 8.75% used Edge. As such, the UI change should have nothing to do with Edge’s popularity, but it does recognize a visual function that works well and is in line with changes to make Google’s product more intuitive.