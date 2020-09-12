Google Chrome releases grouping of tabs for all users

Google Chrome has released the ability to group tabs with the latest browser version for all users. In April, the feature was made available for testing and we explained how to access it in advance. Now, the process has become much easier for you who need an extra dose of organization in your day to day.

This feature promises to facilitate navigation, allowing the user to create as many groups as he wants to gather the open tabs. Before learning how to use it, you must have Google Chrome version 85.0.4183.102 installed on your computer.

How to create a tab group

That done, access the menu represented by three dots, click on “Help” and select the option “About Google Chrome”. After confirmation, click with the right mouse button on an open tab, choose the option “Add guide to group” and “New Group” next.

Now, just name your new group. You can also select the color to customize this section. Whenever you want to add a new guide, just click on it with the right mouse button, go to “Add guide to the group” and select your destination. If you want to make any changes, just right-click on the created group.

What did you think of this tip? If you decide to test the feature, share your experience with us in the comments below!



