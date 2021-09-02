Google Chrome Redesigns Incognito Tab for Desktop

“Private Mode“, which is available in most browsers and even now the standard feature of browsers, is included as “Incognito” browsing for Google Chrome. Google, which will present a new update, is updating the look of the useful feature.

Google has recently started making changes to Chrome. The company, which recently made a design change on the Incognito Tab page in the Chrome Canary version on Android mobile devices, has now made a design change for the desktop version incognito tab page. The reason for the changes is unknown, but a class action lawsuit in the United States suggests that the changes are due to at least $5 billion in damages for allowing websites, including those of Google, to collect personal information about users.

This case has been the subject of scrutiny. The reason is that Google includes a disclaimer for what it does every time you open the Incognito tab. While what appears in this design is pretty simple, it more clearly explains what the Incognito Tab does and doesn’t do in the new design. Still, it doesn’t say directly whether Google still collects data on the incognito tab, which is the key point of the case.

As a matter of fact, this new design of the Google Chrome Incognito Tab cannot be said to have changed the general appearance to a large extent.

What Does Chrome Incognito Tab Do and What It Doesn’t

When you terminate your use of the Incognito Tab in the browser, it clears your history, the forms you have filled, and the cookies on the websites. Incognito tab isn’t exactly anonymous. Websites or internet service providers can see which websites you visit. The purpose of the feature is to prevent the activities you do in the browser from being seen by others. Also, Chrome recently started blocking third-party cookies by default.

How Can I Activate New Design Incognito Tab for Google Chrome Desktop Version?

Desktop Version? Download the current version of Google Chrome Canary from this link.

Canary from this link. When you open the application, type “chrome://flags” in the search screen and open the page.

On the screen that opens, find and activate the “Revamped Incognito New Tab Page” tab as you can see below.

It will ask you to restart the browser. Confirm and restart the application.

Access the new design by entering the Incognito Tab.

How Can I Activate New Design Incognito Tab for Google Chrome Android Version?