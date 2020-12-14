Google Chrome makes testing experimental features easy

Google Chrome offers a lot of experimental features in test versions. However, users may often need to activate incomprehensible settings to try these features. The internet giant is taking action to change this situation soon.

According to reports published on Ghacks and Android Police sites, Chrome Canary 89 version includes a Chrome Labs feature that provides quick access to experimental features. When users touch the beaker icon, they will be able to participate in the experiment after selecting from the list of features that appear and restarting the scanner.

Currently, a more demanding process is required to activate Chrome Labs. The coverage area of ​​this new feature is currently unknown. No statement has been received from Google about the use of the feature in final Chrome versions.

Google Chrome is not the first to implement this feature. There are experiment pages in browsers such as Firefox and Vivaldi. Chrome’s large user base makes the presence of the Labs feature more meaningful and functional.



