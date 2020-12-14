Google Chrome is not crashing Macs, says developer

Last weekend, developer Loren Brichter published a text called Chrome is Bad, claiming that the search giant’s browser was compromising the performance of his Mac.

According to him, after getting rid of the application, calling it malware, everything got faster. However, Guilherme Rambo, from 9to5Mac, although not exactly a fan of the solution, questions: would the accusation be true? The conclusion is that Chrome is not the villain painted by the professional colleague.

The problem, says Brichter, lies in the automatic update mechanism, which, in turn, would cause the WindowServer process on macOS to have consistently high CPU usage, even on more advanced machines.

First, according to Rambo, it is necessary to understand that Google’s Keystone service, as well as any other type of application and service process running on a Mac, registers itself in the system using an initialized list of properties. Thus, he points out, verifying his behavior is more than necessary.

Guilherme found that one of the processes has a StartInterval set to a value of 3623 seconds. That is, its execution occurs approximately once an hour. The second starts only when a Google application wants to check for updates on its own, on demand.

“These are not services that will continue to run indefinitely, they are only started periodically to check for updates or when a Google application wants to talk to them, which makes the claim that they make WindowServer slower even more interesting,” points.

After that, applying reverse engineering, Rambo realized that the browser seems to handle things like sending crash reports, if any are available, and checking for updates.

“Note that this basic research is by no means a confirmation that this software does nothing potentially harmful, it just means that, in the limited time I had to investigate it, I did not find anything alarming”, defends Guilherme.



