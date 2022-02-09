Google Chrome Gets New Advanced Browsing History With Journeys

Google presented some new features for Chrome this Tuesday (8), which arrive for different versions of the browser. One of them is the “Journeys” feature, which was unveiled last year in beta mode and which will now be released to all users.

First available on computers, Google Chrome’s “journeys” breathe new life into your browsing history. They allow you to quickly and easily revisit previous sessions by grouping sites accessed by topic, rather than displaying all addresses in a huge list.

With the function activated, just type, in the search bar, a word related to the subject you want to remember and click on “Resume your search”. A list of relevant pages visited will be displayed on the screen, so that the session will resume where you left off (the addresses where the Internet user spent the most time appear first).

The feature, which debuts in Chrome for desktop on all operating systems, in Portuguese, English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Turkish and Italian, makes it possible to exclude specific sites or erase part of the history. It can also be turned off and does not save the information in the Google account, according to the search giant.