Google Chrome gets feature for commands

A few days ago Google officially launched the stable version of Chrome 87 which, among other improvements, came with native support for the new Macs with Apple Silicon.

However, the novelties present in the Mountain View browser are not exclusive to the Apple devices and a new functionality allows to make life easier for those who use the desktop version of the application.

Starting with version 87 of Google Chrome, users will be able to perform certain tasks by executing “commands” directly from the browser’s address bar. Possible activities include, for example, the ability to edit passwords or clear browsing history.

It is important to note, however, that this feature is not enabled by default in Google Chrome and, therefore, it is up to the user to configure the application to accept these commands in the address bar.

To activate the feature is quite simple. First type “chrome: // flags” in the address bar and click the “Enter” key. Then, look for the “Omnibox” option and activate the “Omnibox suggestion button row” and “Omnibox Pedal Suggestions” options. If the browser translates the “flags” screen, the options will appear as “Line of omnibox suggestion buttons” and “Omnibox pedal suggestions” – or something like that.

After activating both options, just restart the browser to use the command functions. Among the options available for tasks executable through the address bar are:

Clear browsing data – type ‘delete history’, ‘clear cache’ or ‘clear cookies’

Manage payment methods – enter ‘edit credit card’ or ‘update card information’

Open incognito window – type ‘start incognito’ or ‘incognito’

Manage passwords – type ‘edit passwords’ or ‘update credentials’

Update Chrome – Type ‘update browser’ or ‘update google chrome’

Translate page – type ‘translate this’ or ‘translate this page’

The function of commands in the address bar is limited, as stated, for the desktop browser version, so it will not be possible to use this feature on cell phones or tablets. So far there is no forecast for the arrival of the resource for more devices.



