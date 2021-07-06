Google Chrome Gains Exclusive Access Mode to HTTPS Pages

Google Chrome: To protect Internet surfers using its solution, Google is working on a unique way to access HTTPS pages for Google Chrome, functionality already tested in previous releases of Chrome 93 for Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS and Android. In fact, this has already become the standard protocol for all unspecified URLs typed into the address bar.

The measure is expected to reduce MITM (man-in-the-middle) attacks, through which malicious agents become able to view unencrypted data exchanged by servers. In addition, the measure prevents the use of malware to capture various information, such as passwords, credit card information and the like.

Competitors like Microsoft Edge, which is expected to release something similar in July, and Mozilla are also paying attention to this scenario, so Google becomes the newest name to make the feature available.

Enabling Safe Mode

If you want to experience the benefits of HTTPS mode now, you must first visit chrome://flags/#https-only-mode-setting and activate “HTTPS-Only Mode Setting”. The command will add the option “Always use secure connections” (always use secure connections, in free translation).

Once configured, Google Chrome will automatically refresh all browsing and display alerts for incompatible pages.

There is no official announcement of its definitive arrival to all users, but implementation should take place on August 31, when Chrome 93 can reach its stable version.