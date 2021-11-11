Google Chrome Brings A New Feature For Desktop Users!

Google Chrome is undoubtedly the most used browser in the world. The company continues to consolidate its throne with its innovations.

Google is by far the most used search engine in the world. Although Google’s browser does not come pre-installed on computers in Chrome, it is at the forefront of the most preferred list. So much so that, according to StatCounter, Chrome leads the way in this area with 61 percent in the USA.

According to most estimates, more than 2.6 billion people around the world use this browser. Google continues to bring innovations to provide a better experience to its users. This time, Chrome comes with a feature that will make the work of desktop users easier.

Google Chrome brings screenshot editing feature

Chrome introduced the screenshot feature to its users last July. Included as part of the share menu was the screenshot taking feature, only the ability to take and share images. The company is in the process of bringing the screenshot editing feature to the desktop version of the browser.

There are certain criteria for activating the screen capture and editing feature in Google Chrome. You must first use the Canary version of Chrome 98. What you need to do after this step is as follows:

Launch Chrome and visit chrome://flags.

Search for Desktop Screenshots and select Enabled from the drop-down menu.

Search for Desktop sharing center in the Omnibox and select Enabled from the drop-down menu.

After these steps, restart Chrome.

After making these settings, here’s what you need to do to use it:

Click on the share icon and choose a screenshot.

Drag and drop the area you want to screenshot on the screen.

Click the Edit button.

Chrome browser will switch to chrome://image-editor page.

On this page, you can edit and share your image. Google, which is in constant change, continues to develop the sharing menu that it brought for the first time in May.

Are you using Google Chrome? Is there another browser you recommend? Please share your views with us in the comments section.