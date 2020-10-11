Competition in the internet browser market is quite high. Although each browser has different features, the most important criterion is the ability to search quickly. The debate over browser preference does not seem to end either. In this area, browsers such as Safari, Edge, Chrome, Mozilla and Opera are improving themselves day by day. Now Google Chrome and YouTube will speed up with the QUIC feature.

Google Chrome has been using the TCP protocol for many years.

It will speed up with Google Chrome and YouTube QUIC feature

When it comes to the loading speed of the sites, many criteria, from the browser to the protocol used, affect the user experience. Many things change with the advancement of technology on the Internet. The only thing that has not changed in the last 30 years is the TCP (transmission control protocol) feature. The QUIC feature uses UDP (user datagram protocol) instead of TCP.

Invented by Jim Roskind in 2012, QUIC has been under active development at Google since 2013. In the last few years, many services have used QUIC, including Google Chrome. However, there is someone working on the QUIC feature other than Google. IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force), which set some standards for the Internet in 2015, dealt with QUIC in 2015 and started developing in parallel with Google in 2016. QUIC developed by the IETF is considered slightly superior to Google’s.

In 2018, the IETF’s HTTP and QUIC groups decided that HTTP / 3 would be defined over QUIC, thus setting QUIC as a future global standard. Now, the QUIC feature developed by IETF for Google Chrome has been added. It was announced that HTTP / 3 will be used by default on supported websites from now on. Currently, only about 7.5 percent of websites use this feature.

Safari 14, which surpasses Google Chrome in this regard, came with QUIC supported HTTP / 3 developed by IETF last month by default. However, according to reports by Google, a quarter of Chrome users are currently using the QUIC feature developed by IETF.

According to the first tests conducted by Google, the searches have accelerated by 2 percent thanks to the QUIC feature developed by IETF. YouTube’s video buffering time has decreased by 9 percent. It was stated that the total speed increased 3 percent in the desktop version and 7 percent in the mobile version. In the coming months, these numbers are expected to increase with the correction of errors.



