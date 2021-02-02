Google Chrome 89 brings new NFC features to mobile

Google has started releasing the beta version of Google Chrome 89, which has interesting features in its open trial period. The main novelty is due to a new NFC API (communication by approximation) in the mobile version of the browser.

The tool uses NFC technology to release special interactions within the browser. According to Google, the function can be used to send information about physical objects to the smartphone.

When entering a museum and approaching the cell phone to a work, the user can receive information about the artist and the exhibition directly in Google Chrome. The tool can also be used in academic events and conferences, allowing information to be shared without the need for papers or physical contact with other objects.

According to Google, Chrome 89 brings NFC to the active web as standard. The function can be used with a cell phone compatible with the function and on objects with proximity reading chips.

Control compatibility

Another novelty present in Chrome 89 is the use of the WebHID API as standard in the browser. The tool is able to make the browser work with input devices, such as keyboards and controls, that use older or unusual operating patterns.

The novelty is positive for those who use game streaming services in Google’s browser. With the tool, old or branded joysticks are more likely to work smoothly on platforms like Stadia.

Chrome 89 also has a new API that facilitates communication with devices such as 3D printers. In addition, the browser has received a function that makes it easier to integrate sharing buttons for social networks on websites.

Chrome 89 is now available for download on Android and PCs with ChromeOS, macOS or Windows. It is worth mentioning that the browser is currently in beta and the news should only arrive in the stable edition of the browser in the future.