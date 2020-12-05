Google Chrome 88 is released in beta on Android and PC

Google recently released version 88 of Chrome in beta. The new edition can now be downloaded on Android and computers with Chrome OS, Linux, macOS or Windows systems.

The new beta started yesterday (3), after the company launched last month the stable version of Chrome 87. According to Android Police, users will not find great news in the visual part of the edition that entered the beta, but some tools have been added “behind the scenes” of the browser, mainly in the mobile edition.

The beta version of Chrome 88 has a new API called Digital Goods, which promises to facilitate the management and purchase of digital goods in web applications. The new system works in conjunction with the Android payment tool, which is used to make transactions.

According to the company, the tool is necessary for web applications to be able to make sales through the Play Store, since, as in the Apple store, external means of payment are prohibited on the platform. “Without this, websites that sell digital goods cannot be installed through the Play Store,” explains Google.

Another new feature that is coming with Chrome 88 is the improvement of the dark mode. Now, the eye-friendly interface can also be applied to more parts of the page, such as the scroll bar and controls. The new edition also includes enhancements for augmented reality.

The beta also continues Google’s plans to end support for FTP. After starting the removal of support with Chrome 72, the new test edition starts the process for completely deactivating the default in the browser. “In Chrome 88, all FTP support is disabled,” explains the company.

You can check out all the changes brought about in Chrome 88 on the Chromium website. The beta version of the browser can be downloaded on PC and Android today, but users may experience bugs when using the development edition.



