Google Chat Gets Refreshed With Advanced Search Fatures

Google Chat is revamped with advanced search features. A new update has been released for Google Chat, one of the parts of Google Workspace. This new update brings enhanced search features. In this way, users will be able to find what they are looking for more easily within the application.

Users will be able to search by word within messages. In the meantime, the system will also perform a content search. File, image or link filters can be applied to narrow the search.

It should be said that the search feature in question is not unusual. Many messaging platforms offer such possibilities for making calls. Therefore, it can be said that Google Chat has caught up with its competitors.

New search features will first meet Google Chat users on Android. iOS and web versions will receive the update in late July. The update will be deployed gradually.