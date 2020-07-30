Google Chat gets dark mode on Android and iOS

Google is one of the companies that are most concerned with adding dark mode support to their applications. Only during this month did we see the Documents, Sheets and Slides apps gain support for dark themes, in addition to YouTube Studio and Google Translate.

Dark theme for everyone!

Dark themes are so well received by users that even the new Android 11 emojis have started to be adapted to display correctly with it turned on.

Now it’s time for another application by the Mountain View giant to “turn off the lights”: Google Chat. The app, which was previously part of the extinct Hangouts, was created when the latter was divided into two parts, which resulted in Chat, for text messages, and Meet, for video calls.

Google chat, which is available for Android and iOS, is now receiving dark mode for versions of the app for both platforms.

However, it is important to note that this update will be released gradually, that is, not all users will receive it at first. Google also points out that it may take up to 15 days for the entire user base of the app to receive support.

To activate dark mode in Google Chat for iOS, just access the app and go to “Menu> Settings> Theme” to set it will always be dark, always light or if it will follow the guidelines defined in the system. On Android, the theme will always follow the system settings.



