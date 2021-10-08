Google Celebrates 2 Years Of Play Pass App Subscription Service

Google: Launched in 2019, Google Play Pass is celebrating two years of existence this October, when it became available in more than 90 countries. The service, which debuted in Brazil in December 2020, offers unlimited access to some apps available on the official Android store.

By paying a monthly fee of R$9.90, the Play Pass subscriber can use apps and games completely free of ads and purchases. When it debuted, the platform included approximately 350 titles, but now there are almost 1,000, according to the search giant.

Every month, new titles are added, bringing differentiated content to users. Among the catalog, for example, there are more than 100 learning apps approved by teachers, offering alternatives for the education of children.

Among the novelties recently added is the game Peppa Pig’s Holidays, aimed at children. In the health area, the Rootd app, famous for helping to overcome panic attacks and anxiety attacks, is one of the new features.

Titles highlighted in the signature

Celebrating Play Pass’s two-year anniversary, Google has listed a few hit titles that it says help showcase the pay service at its best. The game Very Little Nightmares is one of the aforementioned, in which the player needs to help the girl in the yellow raincoat to escape from a spooky mansion.

For football fans, the subscription includes the Football Manager 2021 Mobile game, in which you control your own team and need to demonstrate managerial skills. Apps to optimize cell phone functions are also available, such as Photo Studio PRO, which adds professional image editing tools.

The Mountain View company also highlighted the games Terraria, Pocket City and The Escapists 2, among other titles.