Google Camera Go now brings HDR mode to entry phones

The Google Camera Go application, which is present on several entry-level smartphones, has received HDR functions. This week, the official Android profile revealed that the app aimed at cheaper phones now has a capture mode in High Dynamic Range.

As described in the Android profile, the HDR mode allows you to capture photos with “sharper details and richer colors at any time of the day”. The news was released with a comparative image, but the company does not reveal which cell phone was responsible for the photo and says that the results may “vary according to the manufacturer”.

Google points out that HDR results may vary by device and manufacturer

Source: Android / Twitter

Although the publication announces the arrival of the feature, the trend is that the wide distribution of HDR on Camera Go will take a few days. According to XDA Developers, if Google follows its standards, the novelty will arrive first on the Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61 and Wiko Y81 smartphones.

Night Mode now available

Support for HDR comes to Camera Go after another great imaging tool shows up in the app. In October, Google began releasing Night Mode for the optimized version of its camera application.

Low light, camera, action ??! With Night Mode on Camera Go, take high-quality photos on your Android phone, no matter what time of day it is. pic.twitter.com/UooQhAm9tF

Night Mode is a tool present on Pixel smartphones that improves image capture in low light environments. It is important to note, however, that night mode and HDR are only available on some devices with Camera Go, as they require more of the smartphone’s hardware.

Camera Go was launched in 2020 by Google and brings some functions present in Pixel smartphones for entry phones, such as Portrait Mode. The application is available for all phones with the Android Go system and works even on devices with less than 1 GB of RAM.



