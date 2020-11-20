Google Camera 8.0 brings Pixel features to Xiaomi, ASUS

Both the Pixel 5 and the 4a 5G come with the new version of the search giant’s photo app, Google Camera 8.0, which offers several new features to the devices. The novelty was exclusive to the company’s flagships, but recently, with the arrival of the 8.1 update, it has been extended to older devices.

Still, OnePlus, Xiaomi and ASUS smartphones, for example, were left out of the launches – or were, since, with the mod made available by a member of xda-developers, Arnova8G2, owners of other brands will be able to take advantage of the solution .

New buttons, including the quick zoom one, are present in the mod, as well as quick access to video modes; redesigned icon for recording; and tips for optimizing image capture.

In addition, features like Audio Zoom, Cinematic Pan (cinematic panning), storage saving mode and simplified sharing on social networks are in the package.

In fact, features not available in the traditional app can be activated on older Pixel devices. Check out the full list of supported models and, if you’re interested, visit the developer page to learn more.

ASUS

ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro

ASUS ZenFone 6

Google

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2

OnePlus

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7

OPPO

OPPO Find X2 Pro

Realme

Realme X2 Pro

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Xiaomi

Xiaomi POCO M2 Pro / Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi POCO X3

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9T / Redmi K20

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro



