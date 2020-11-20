Google Camera 8.0 brings Pixel features to Xiaomi, ASUS

Both the Pixel 5 and the 4a 5G come with the new version of the search giant’s photo app, Google Camera 8.0, which offers several new features to the devices. The novelty was exclusive to the company’s flagships, but recently, with the arrival of the 8.1 update, it has been extended to older devices.
Still, OnePlus, Xiaomi and ASUS smartphones, for example, were left out of the launches – or were, since, with the mod made available by a member of xda-developers, Arnova8G2, owners of other brands will be able to take advantage of the solution .
New buttons, including the quick zoom one, are present in the mod, as well as quick access to video modes; redesigned icon for recording; and tips for optimizing image capture.
In addition, features like Audio Zoom, Cinematic Pan (cinematic panning), storage saving mode and simplified sharing on social networks are in the package.
In fact, features not available in the traditional app can be activated on older Pixel devices. Check out the full list of supported models and, if you’re interested, visit the developer page to learn more.
ASUS
ASUS ROG Phone 3
ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro
ASUS ZenFone 6
Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4
Google Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 2
OnePlus
OnePlus 8T
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8
OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus 7
OPPO
OPPO Find X2 Pro
Realme
Realme X2 Pro
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 +
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Xiaomi
Xiaomi POCO M2 Pro / Redmi Note 9S
Xiaomi POCO X3
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 9T / Redmi K20
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro