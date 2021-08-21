Google Calendar Will Gain Location Sharing

As of August 30, anyone using Google Calendar will be able to indicate, within the platform, where they are working. The sharing of location will facilitate planning by professionals, who, with the implementation, will have the option of showing colleagues where they work at any given time or even the region where they will be.

The giant explains that, among the features, there will be the possibility of defining weekly routines and updating in case of changes. In addition, he highlights, it is up to the person to activate the feature, whose data will only be displayed to third parties who already have access to the status of the profile, such as “Busy” or “Available”.

To adjust preferences, simply click the button next to the event grid frames and select alternatives such as “Office”, “Home” or customizable. Apparently, the latter allows, together with Google Maps, to define different points.

Who will have it and who won’t?

For administrators of corporate environments, location sharing will be enabled by default, and disabling it will require settings in the company’s domain, says Google. In turn, you need to disable the automatic update setting in the Admin Console by August 30th if the goal is to delay the tool’s arrival.

In addition, customers of Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business, will receive the feature.

Finally, users of Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline customers, and G Suite Basic will be left out.