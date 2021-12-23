Google Calendar: Learn How To Auto-Reply Your Absence

Google Calendar came with a promise to help people in a number of ways: with reminders, appointments and the like. However, what many may not know is that it also allows users the possibility to put an automatic away reply for when you are on vacation, for example.

If you’ve never done this procedure, check out below what steps should be taken and let your own schedule take care of notifying your contacts that you will not be available at that time.

How can I put an out-of-office auto-reply on Google Calendar?

Check out the steps below to program your automatic away response, remembering that the procedure is the same on PC as on Android or iOS mobile devices.

Initially, it is necessary to access the Agenda in the options menu and, once inside it, click on the “+Create” button that appears in the upper left corner to start the process.

On the next screen, leave the title field as Vacation (or any other option of your choice) and don’t forget to check the “Away” button at the bottom, as well as indicate the period of absence (starting and ending) and activate the “All day” box. Also activate the option of “Automatically decline meetings” and check the “New and scheduled meetings” ball.

Another important point is the possibility of leaving a scheduled message, which will be sent to everyone who tries to contact you on the indicated days of absence. If you don’t write anything, a standard format created by Google will be used.

When everything is ready, you can view this tag as a continuous strip through the days it is not available, just like in the image below.