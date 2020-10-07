Google brings web stories to mobile app

Google is bringing the story format previously known as AMP Stories to iOS and Android apps. Stories will be displayed in the Discover section of the app. In this format, the content will appear before users similar to the stories on Snapchat and Instagram.

Until now, these stories were displayed largely as a result of searches on the mobile web. Users living in the USA, Brazil and India will now be able to see them in the Explore section of Google’s mobile applications. Google plans to showcase web stories to its users in more countries and platforms in the future.

It can be said that a familiar experience awaits those who use stories on Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. According to the information provided by Google, tapping a story will start a “full screen and immersive” experience. It will be enough to touch the screen or swipe sideways to switch to another story.

Google first introduced the story format to a limited number of publishers. But now, anyone can create a story. The company also created a WordPress plugin to make it easier for publishers to create stories.



