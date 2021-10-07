Google brings Results Page Dedicated To Climate Change

Google is working to give visibility to environmental issues through its tools. For this, the company presents a research page dedicated to climate change with “causes”, “effects” and “action” tabs — fed with data originating directly from the United Nations.

The resources will first arrive in the United States, where Google Shopping will offer more economical and sustainable alternatives when looking for household appliances, such as dishwashers, ovens, dryers, among others.

Meanwhile, Google Maps will offer eco-friendly, bike-optimized routes, and Google Flights will allow users to look at estimated carbon emissions for planned trips.