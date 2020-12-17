Google bought Neverware: Here are the details

Google bought a company called Neverware, which develops software that turns PCs into Chromebooks. The agreement between the parties was announced via a post on Neverware’s website.

Neverware, headquartered in New York, transforms PCs into systems working with Chrome OS with its software named CloudReady. In the statement made, it was stated that CloudReady will be a part of the Google and Chrome OS teams.

CloudReady has a free version for personal use. However, there are also paid versions for corporate use and education. With CloudReady, companies are aimed to convert their old and slow computers into Chromebooks instead of throwing them away. Chrome OS uses less system resources compared to Windows 10.

According to Neverware’s statement, nothing much will change for CloudReady users in the short term. The company’s website, forums, customer service, and admin portal will continue to operate. However, it seems likely that these will move to Google services over time.

The relationship between Google and Neverware has a long history. The internet giant led Neverware’s investment tour in 2017.



