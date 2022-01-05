Google Automotive Will Have Its Own Integrated YouTube App

Google Automotive: All users of a car that are about four years old may have the Android Auto function in the browser. This helps to have all the comforts of the android system without having to look at the phone all the time. But the company wants to take a step forward with the arrival of Google Automotive and its Integrated YouTube app.

What is Google Automotive?

In essence, Google Automotive is the heir to Android Auto. However, it has a very important difference that as a user you must take into account if you are going to buy a car in the coming years. It turns out that this new version is integrated into the car’s on-board computer, which means that it will not be necessary to use an Android phone to have some of its functions in the car.

In fact, it will have a design very similar to version 12 of Android, so it will have some details that will remind you directly of the mobile system. On the other hand, it is very likely that each brand has its own personalization layer, as is also the case in the mobile phone segment, although here it will be dedicated to certain functions of the car.

What’s new at CES 2022

Google did not want to miss this opportunity in order to bring more news to Google Automotive. The first one has to do with the arrival of the YouTube application, which will play content directly on the screen. This will help the reproduction of multimedia content, although we recommend that you only play music so as not to be distracted from the road.

The other news have to do with your virtual assistant. And is that thanks to Google Assistant you can request that different functions of your car activate themselves, such as activating the heating or air conditioning, opening or closing the car and even having information on the status of the car battery. Its integration will become more complete as the years go by in the automotive sector, but it seems clear that only the next Volvo will be the first to include this feature in their option package.