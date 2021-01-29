Google authorizes gambling and gambling apps

The controversy over gambling websites, bookmakers, their TV ads and complaints from experts about the increase in online gambling, especially in minors, is a hot and current issue that worries. And surely more with this news about Google, because the owner of Android will give a ‘boost’ to that of online gambling in Spain and other countries with her new policy.

Online gambling apps on Google Play Android

Android users in regions other than the UK, Ireland, France and Brazil will soon be able to search for and download real money gambling apps from the Play Store. Google has updated its policy of programs that allow applications that “enable or facilitate online gambling” in 15 more countries, including the United States, effective March 1.

In addition to making gambling apps available on the Play Store, the policy change will also allow ads promoting real money gambling to be served to users in those regions.

The new countries covered by the change plus those that already allowed them are:

Germany

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Colombia

Denmark

Spain

U.S

Finland

France

Ireland

Japan

Mexico

Norway

New Zealand

UK

Romania

Sweden

Of course, Google has a strict set of requirements that developers must meet in order to publish gaming products. To begin with, they must be “an approved government operator” and must have a “valid operating license in the country specified for the type of online gaming product they want to offer.”

Categories in which gambling apps are registered

Also, your apps must fall into one of these categories:

Online casino games

Lotteries

Sports bets

Daily fantasy sports

Developers must also apply safeguards to keep underage users out of their applications and must prevent access from countries / regions not covered by their license.

Also, apps must be free to download and must not use Google Play’s in-app billing system. The rules and types of applications that Google can approve vary by region due to different laws of each. In the United States for example, the rules will vary by state, so some will be able to access casino games, while others will not.

Google’s policy on gambling apps in Spain

In our country, Google’s policy for these types of applications states that “they are subject to the application and licensing requirements mentioned above, applications with the following types of gambling products are allowed”, which include the 4 categories cited before:

Online casino games

Sports bets

Lotteries (only for government operators)

Daily fantasy sports