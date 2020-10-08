Google Assistant won’t record your voice commands

One of the things that users demand more and more from different Internet companies is privacy. Having your data controlled or that your activity is not known fall within this application and that is why some applications have functions such as private or incognito mode. However, not all applications that have a text or voice input have this peculiarity and a clear example was Google Assistant until the arrival of its guest mode.

This is how the Google Assistant guest mode works

Virtual assistants are most useful for performing search tasks or pre-assigned orders using only your voice. However, carrying out these actions leads to you contributing data to the firm that created the virtual assistant and you may not like this. With this pretext, you will be interested to know that Google is working on the new guest mode for Google Assistant.

As you know, those from Mountain View show off their artificial intelligence on their mobile phones and hubs, but it collects your data whenever you make a request. However, the guest mode ‘deactivates’ the history of requests that you make temporarily. Its operation is similar to that used in Chrome’s incognito mode, which can be used without fear that a session will start and not close when the browser is closed or that the data of the history of visits on the Internet is remembered.

In the case of Google Assistant, it has other functions, such as, for example, that any user who asks a question does so without fear of it appearing in your own history or obeying an order from someone they don’t know or who is not part of the family unit. assigned.

According to TheNextWeb, the feature will begin shipping in the coming weeks and will have a special voice activation command to activate it. In this way, you will put the device in advance that other users will begin to give you orders that you do not have to save in the future or you simply do not want your questions to be stored in a history and, as we told you at the beginning, do not collect your data.



