Google Assistant Wins The Voice Game of Chaves’ Gang

Google Assistant: While the famous series continues outside of TV and streaming services, Turma do Chaves won a voice game on Google Assistant. Launched this Tuesday (31), the new action has a Portuguese version and works on any Android and iOS device, in addition to being compatible with smart speakers.

In the game, developed by Gigigo in partnership with Grupo Chespirito and with the participation of groups of fans of the series, the user can interact with characters from the most fun village on TV in their animated versions. It is also possible to challenge friends and invite family to play.

All interactions were recorded by the official voice actors of the Brazilian version of the Chaves drawing, according to Google. Those responsible for the voices are Daniel Muler (Chaves), Carlos Seidl (Seu Madruga), Arlete Montenegro (Witch 71), Marta Volpiani (Dona Florinda and Popis), Nelson Machado (Quico) and Mauro Ramos (Professor Girafales).

The novelty is part of a series of voice games launched by the search giant earlier this year, for interaction through the brand’s virtual assistant. Among the titles are the voice versions of the Imaginação, Master and Perfil board games, with similar dynamics to the most recent debut.

How to play?

The Turma do Chaves voice game in Google Assistant can be activated by saying “OK Google” on your device, asking in sequence to “talk to Turma do Chaves”. There are three modes available, such as “Complete the sentence”, in which you must choose between Chaves, Quico and Seu Madruga to play.

In the option “What is, what is”, the player needs to respond to the challenges launched by Professor Girafales. In “Histórias”, it is possible to recall episodes such as “Espíritos Zombeteiros”, “A tent do Chaves”, “A Conquista”, “Seu Madruga tired” and “Violão Tocão”.