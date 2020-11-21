Google Assistant support on Samsung 2020 model TVs

Google Assistant is available on 2020 model Samsung TVs sold in European countries such as the UK, Germany, France and Italy. Samsung also announced that it will increase the number of countries to 12 by the end of the year.

Google’s virtual assistant arrived at Samsung TVs in the US last month. The company said it will offer this opportunity in countries such as Spain, Brazil, India and South Korea at the end of November. The voice assistant will be placed next to Amazon’s Alexa and Samsung’s own assistant Bixby, which is currently available on these TVs.

According to Samsung, Google’s voice assistant can be used to control the TV, such as changing channels or adjusting the volume. In addition, it also allows the control of smart home devices such as Google Assistant compatible thermostats or lighting in the home. You can also ask the Assistant to show information such as weather information or play music. And it integrates with Google’s other services such as Search, Photos, Maps and Calendar.

Samsung’s 2019 model TVs had previously gained Google Assistant integration. However, users had to enter their commands on a separate device equipped with a voice assistant, such as the Google Home smart speaker. However, in new models, users can enter voice commands into their TVs by holding down the microphone button on the remote.

With the addition of support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, Bixby, Samsung’s own smart assistant on TVs, will be pushed a little further. You shouldn’t expect people to use Bixby too much when Google or Amazon has more popular and useful assistants.

To turn on Google Assistant support on Samsung TVs, you should go to the Settings menu, then follow the General, Voice and Voice Assistant paths. From here, Google Assistant can be selected as a voice assistant. Samsung offers this support for all 4K and 8K QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace models.



