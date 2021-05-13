Google Assistant may get new colorful look

Google Assistant may be getting a new look soon, according to images shared by the XDA Developers website. Google is testing changes to the AI ​​interface, which is expected to gain colorful backgrounds.

As you can see in the images below, the Google Assistant interface leaves out the white background and adopts a gradient with shades of green and blue. The change affects not only the floating window of the tool, but also the complete interface.

In addition to the new colors, the updated interface also includes a button called “My Actions”. The functionality is supposed to allow you to set up tasks in the mobile version of the Google Assistant and link actions with shortcuts.

Android 12?

While the addition of a stock button in Google Assistant had already appeared in rumors, the change to a colorful look is new. According to speculated by XDA Developers, the change may be linked to the arrival of Android 12.

The operating system is now available to developers and should arrive with a new theme tool. The functionality will allow the user to apply colored backgrounds to the mobile interface, which should include the Google Assistant.

According to XDA Developers, the blue and green tones that appear in Google Assistant tests may be only temporary. The final version of Android 12 will allow the system to be customized with the dominant colors of the wallpaper chosen by the user.

So far, Google has not commented on the matter. More news about Google Assistant and Android 12 should appear at the I / O 2021 event, which is scheduled to take place between May 18th and 20th.