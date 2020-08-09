Google Assistant increases support for YouTube Music

The company recently announced that it has renewed the design of Google Assistant. Thanks to the update, you will be able to play a YouTube Music playlist through the Google Assistant.

The company has recently announced that it will stop the Play Music service. Focusing on the YouTube Music service, Google makes the music service compatible with other applications and services.

In today’s conditions where user experience is of great importance, many people have started to carry out their routine work through smart assistants. Google Assistant, which is actively used by millions of people, will be able to play playlists on the YouTube Music service thanks to the newly added feature.

Authorities, “Hey Google, you will be able to access the playlists in your YouTube Music account with simple commands like play my x playlist or play x playlist. As of today, US users will be able to test the new feature on Nest speakers and smart displays. In the near future, our new feature will be available all over the world. ”Used expressions.

The playlist playback feature is available to both premium and free subscribers. The newly added feature is not yet active on phones. The company is expected to bring this feature to mobile phones in the near future.



