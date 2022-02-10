Google Assistant For Watches Gets A New Look And More Agility

Google has revealed that the Voice Assistant will receive a redesign in the operating system for Wear OS smartwatches. When pressing the command “Ok Google”, the smart watch will display a new black screen with the interaction “Hi, how can I help?” and a four-color animated light bar at the bottom. The Assistant logo also appears on the screen, but only briefly.

The effect of lights when activating the Google Assistant is similar to activating the command on smartphones of the Pixel line. In addition to the updated look, the company announced that the system will have “faster response times than ever before” in smartwatches.

At first, the launch of the new look will only arrive on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 series. But even without a confirmed general release date, the company has revealed that Assistant will be available on Galaxy Watch 4 watches via the Play Store. Typically, the tool on Wear OS is part of the Google app, absent on Samsung wearables.