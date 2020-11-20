Google Assistant finally arrives on Samsung TVs

Samsung announced today (20) on its website that Google Assistant is already available on its TV’s in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, being launched in 12 countries, including Brazil, where it will arrive “at the end of November”. With that, Google’s voice assistant joins Amazon’s Alexa and Samsung’s own Bixby, already on the brand’s TV’s.

According to Samsung, installing the functionality does not require any type of download, hardware or additional installation, and is interchangeable with the other wizards, depending on the user’s preference. The three virtual assistants will be available on all TV’s 2020 4K and 8K QLED, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace.

How the Google Assistant works and how to activate it

Like its “colleagues”, Google Assistant can be used to control various TV commands by voice, such as changing channels, adjusting the volume, and even controlling other smart home devices in the house that are compatible with Google technology, like lights or air conditioning.

In addition, it is also possible to request weather information, make appointments, play music, and any other type of service available in the Google browser, such as Search, Photos, Maps and Calendar.

If you already have a Samsung TV with only Alexa and Bixby installed, here’s the tip: it is possible to activate Google’s voice assistant, as soon as the feature is available in the country. To do this, access the “Settings” menu, select “General”, “Voice” and finally “Voice Assistant”. Then, just select the Google Assistant.



