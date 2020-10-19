Google Assistant Driving Mode finally released

Google Assistant Driving Mode was announced in 2019. After the announcement, the feature expected for a long time was finally released. The interface for Driving Mode looks a little different than what Google displayed on I / O last year.

It is not yet known whether the distribution of the new mod is made as part of a test or whether it will be delivered to all users. Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers said he saw the new driving mode on Google Pixel 4, Asus ZenFone 7 Pro and LG Velvet. Rahman also claimed that this new mode will replace the Android Auto app on smartphones. It is worth noting that this claim overlaps with the statements made by Google in the past.

It is not known whether the new mode includes all of the features that Google mentioned during last year’s announcement. It has been stated that this mode will be on all Android phones hosting Assistant and will work with the command “Hey Google, let’s drive” and will present a screen with activities related to driving and other personalized suggestions. It was also stated that this mode will provide information and entertainment features for vehicles without touch screen.

According to the news of the Android Police website, the voice activation feature has not yet been activated. Those who want to see whether the Google Assistant Driving Mode feature has come to their device should go to the “Google Assistant settings” section in the navigation settings menu of Google Maps. If this feature is not activated, users are redirected to the main Assistant settings section.



