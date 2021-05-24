Google Assistant Can Be Used To Shut Down Android Phones Soon

Google Assistant has gotten smarter over the years. However, the AI-powered Google Assistant still cannot perform some simple tasks. One of them is to be able to turn off the phone by giving voice commands. It seems that this facility will be offered to users with Android 12.

It can be said that there are more options to activate the Google Assistant compared to other digital assistants. Especially in the Google Pixel series, the number of these options is quite high. The Assistant can be operated with voice commands, special keys or main screen gestures.

With Android 12, it seems that new methods will be added to these methods. Users will be able to start the Assistant by pressing the power button of the phone for a long time. However, pressing the power button for a long time activates the power off, restart or smart home controls on Android 11.

In the beta version of Android 12, users are offered two different methods to turn off the phone. Users can turn off the phone by pressing the volume up and power button at the same time, or turn off the phone by giving a voice command to the Google Assistant. The interesting part is that you need to press the power button for a long time to run Google Assistant.

This new mission set for Google Assistant has not yet been delivered to all users. However, it will not come as a surprise that this feature will be changed and developed during beta testing.