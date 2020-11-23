Google Assistant allows command to turn on lights

User u / robertococciolo revealed the possibility to schedule the switching on and off of smart lights through the Google Assistant in a post on Reddit. The task scheduling function had been announced at CES 2020 earlier this year, along with a set of other tools and is now being released to users worldwide.

To schedule a function for the smart lights, just say “Ok Google, call [device name] at 10 am” to a device that supports the wizard, such as Google Home or a cell phone. You can also determine the length of the interval the smart light will be on by saying “Ok Google, call [device name] for 15 minutes”.

In the same way, it is possible to schedule the desired activity for up to seven days to come, with the possibility of requesting its activation in smaller fractions of time, as in the next 5 minutes, for example.

The novelty also allows cancellation of scheduled actions and, for now, only supports models of smart lights. This momentarily leaves out models of smart nozzles and similar lighting devices. The new function is being rolled out gradually to users worldwide and is expected to arrive in Brazil soon.



