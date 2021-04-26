Google Argentina Shock: Domain Name Lost

Google Argentina lost its official domain address google.com.ar. According to the news of Rest of World, a person named Nicolas Kurona, who shares Bitcoin on the internet and is known for his support of Trump, bought Google Argentina google.com.ar.

Realizing that the Google Argentina domain is available to everyone, Nicolas Kurona became the new owner of google.com.ar by paying 270 Argentine pesos.

The event remains unknown

Kurona, who shared this news on his personal Twitter account, soon became the center of attention. The low security of domains in Argentina has been a matter of criticism for a long time. One user posted “Even Google is not safe in Argentina”.

According to the statement made by Google about the incident, it is still unknown how such an event took place. At first, it was estimated that the domain name’s expiration date was over. However, Argentine researcher Andres Vazquez stated that the domain name was renewed in July 2020.

Kurona should be able to buy Google Argentina google.com.ar a few months later, even with at least a year of renewal.

For this reason, it is thought that Google’s domain name can be purchased due to a security gap in the domain service provider NIC in the country. Google took back the official domain name of Google Argentina after a short interruption. However, it has not been announced whether Nicolas Kurona was paid for this.